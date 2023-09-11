The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Board of Executive Directors approved a total of $800 million during its 352nd meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to finance critical projects to improve the living conditions and drive Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of member countries.

The project sectors include energy, education, health, transportation, water and sanitation, IT, food security and environment.

Key approved projects include:

• Contribution of € 182.26 million to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire and €40.25 million to the Republic of Senegal to improve transportation in the region

• $40 million and €48.05 million to finance two projects related to improving the water, sanitation and health sectors in the Republic of Guinea

• €46.57 million to Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and a $19.8 million to the Republic of Mozambique to promote quality education.

• $200 million to the Kingdom of Bahrain and €61.9 million to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to boost electricity transmission and innovation in the energy and IT sectors

• €128.17 million to the Republic of Togo to strengthen environmental structures

• $1.5 million to the Republic of Sudan support the most vulnerable people affected by the conflict

• $5.46 million IsDB and ISFD contribution to reduce food insecurity in member countries affected by fragilities and conflict through the Tadamon Accelerator for Food Security Response Programme.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

