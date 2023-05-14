The Nasiriyah 2 sewage treatment project, located in Al-Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq, will be completed next year after overcoming delays.

Ministry of Planning spokesperson Abdel-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that the 120,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) sewage treatment project has achieved 75 percent completion rate.

The project comprises of two STPs – a 60,000 m3/day plant spread over 40 acres for the Al-Shamiya area and a 60,000 m3/day plant for the Al-Jazeera area, covering 30 acres.

The project, estimated to cost 139 billion Iraqi dinars ($106.1 million) is will serve approximately 600,000 people areas and is slated to be finished in mid-2024, he said.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)