Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) intends to establish modern sewerage system in Erbil with Japanese assistance, an official statement said.

The statement quoted Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) representative in Erbil Amoggar Hawizi as saying that “JICA has proposed the project and allocated $288 million as long-term loan for the same.”

He said land has been allocated for the project, which would be implemented by two Japanese companies under the supervision of KRG.

The project is currently in the tendering stage, he added.

The scope involves construction of wastewater treatment plant with ultimate capacity of 840,000 cubic metres per day capacity in the first phase, followed by a wastewater and stormwater collection network in the second phase.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)