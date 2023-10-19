Iraq is planning to build a 3,000 megawatt (MW) power plant and a one million cubic metres per day (m3/day) water desalination facility in the Southern Al-Faw Peninsula, where one of the world’s largest container terminals is under construction, an Iraqi official was quoted on Thursday as saying.

The two facilities will provide water and power supplies to the Peninsula, Basra Governorate and other areas in South Iraq, Basra’s Governor Asaad Idani said.

“We intend to award two projects before the end of this year…,” Idani said in a statement carried by the state-owned Iraqi News Agency.

Iraq’s Transport Minister Razzak Al-Saadwai, who visited Faw Port with Idani, said nearly 76 percent of the Port’s five main piers have been completed and the Port would be inaugurated on schedule in 2025.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.