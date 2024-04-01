Iraq has approved plans to construct 36 dams in various governorates within a programme to boost water reserves and expand arable areas, an official has said.



The Water Resources Ministry is supervising the project which has been included in the investment programme within the 2023-2025 budget, said Ali Radi, Director of water dams and underground reserves at the Ministry.



Radi told the Iraqi News Agency on Sunday that designs for three dams have been completed and the rest are under study, adding that the 3 dams are located in Nineveh in North Iraq, the central Karbala city and Samawah in the South.



(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

