OPEC producer Iraq needs to push ahead with power projects to achieve its target of 35,000 megawatts (MW) to fully meet domestic needs and end reliance on imported energy, an Iraqi official was quoted on Monday as saying.

Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed Mousa said electricity generated through common power grids with neighboring countries would not enable Iraq to achieve power self-sufficiency.

“Iraq needs to generate 14,000-15,000 MW of electricity from local projects and connection with networks in neighboring countries to reach its target of 35,000 MW and achieve electricity self-sufficiency,” Mousa told Iraq’s Shafaq News agency.

He said projects to link Iraq’s network with power grids in Turkey, Jordan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries would allow the country to diversify its energy sources and “stabilize energy supplies in Iraq.”

Mousa said Iraq has completed preparations to link its northern power network with Turkey while work is under way to complete similar projects with Jordan and the GCC.

Iraq, OPEC’s second largest oil producer, has also awarded contracts to Total of France and other foreign firms to build solar power plants to face growing domestic needs and slash energy imports from nearby Iran.

