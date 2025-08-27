CAIRO: The Iraqi Cabinet approved on Tuesday the principles of an energy cooperation framework with Germany's Siemens Energy, according to a statement.

The statement did not provide further details.

The German company has already been involved in electricity projects in Iraq, including the award in 2023 of long-term service contracts for three power plants in Iraq as part of broader energy cooperation. In the same year, Siemens also signed a deal to develop Iraq's power network.

Iraq, which is heavily dependent on Iranian natural gas imports to generate power, has often suffered from electricity shortages that worsen during summer heat.

Earlier this month, a power outage hit the central and southern regions of the country after a sudden shutdown at the Hamidiya power plant led to a fault in the electricity transmission network, electricity ministry sources said.

Iraq in the past two years has also signed agreements with oil majors that had previously retreated from the country, including Chevron, France's TotalEnergies and UK oil major BP. (Reporting by Jaidaa Taha and Menna Alaa El-Din; Editing by Jan Harvey)



