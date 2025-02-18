Iraq is planning to increase electricity imports from Turkey to 600 megawatts (MW), up from the current 300 MW, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's energy infrastructure.

Iraq’s Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, met with a Turkish delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Peris Akinci on Monday to discuss the doubling of electricity imports and rehabilitation of the Jazeera-Kisk transmission line, a report by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said.



Turkey has committed to increasing energy exports via interconnection lines, pending necessary approvals from the European Union (EU), the report said.



The two sides also discussed activation of provisions outlined in a recently signed bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU), which includes plans to establish strategic energy production projects, construct new power plants and expand cooperation with Turkey in the fields of renewable energy and smart grids.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.