Iraq is planning to enact a new law to encourage investment in projects to convert solid waste into electricity, an official was quoted on Friday as saying.

The Environment Ministry is working on that law in line with a government strategy to face a steady rise in power consumption and slash energy imports, said Issa Fayyad, head of the Ministry’s technical department.

He was quoted by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications as saying the new law would be prepared in association with National Investment Commission and the municipalities.

“We are currently working on this law which is intended to encourage investment in projects to exploit solid waste in Iraq…...this law will allow Iraq to produce large quantities of electricity and also utilise methane gas,” he said.

Fayyad said the law would include “pre-conditions” for investors to embark on such projects but he provided no other details.

OPEC producer Iraq, which sits atop the world’s fifth largest extractable oil deposits, has been locked in post-war rebuilding plans which focus on electricity and other infrastructure sectors. It has signed contracts to build several solar plants and get power supplies from Jordan and Gulf countries through common electricity grids.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)