Iraq has approved nearly 250 billion Iraqi dinars ($172 million) for projects involving restoration and maintenance of sewage networks in the capital Baghdad, the local press has reported.

The work covers 14 areas through the capital where several sewage networks have suffered damage because of old age, newspapers said, quoting Mohammed Al-Rubies, Information Director at Baghdad’s Municipality.

“The cabinet has approved 250 billion dinars for the repair and maintenance of several water sewage networks in 14 areas in Baghdad,” Rubaei said, quoted by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications on Sunday.

He said works would continue for nearly a year and they also cover maintenance of roads where those networks are located.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

