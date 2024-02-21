Iraq is planning to install 12 gigawatts (GW) of solar power by 2030, a National Investment Commission (NIC) representative said.

NIC consultant Rahim Al-Jaafari told Iraq News Agency that the cabinet has approved a plan to produce around 12 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2030 with projects totaling 7.5 GW already awarded to companies.

He said the commission is currently finalising investment permits for the approved solar projects, paving the way for project implementation.

Al-Jaafari also highlighted the upcoming launch of Iraq's first waste-to-energy (WtE) project, capable of processing 3,000 tonnes/day of waste, located in Nahrawan district east of Baghdad.

He said these projects are aligned with Iraq's commitment to the Paris Agreement and efforts to address environmental concerns.

The WTE project has been offered on a Design, Build, Own, and Operate (DBOO) basis, according to NIC’s website. The final date for submission of bids is 8 March 2024.

While acknowledging limitations in wind resource availability across the country, Al-Jaafari mentioned ongoing studies to explore potential wind energy investments.

