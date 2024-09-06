Indian water technology company VA Tech Wabag (WABAG) announced on Friday that it has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract worth 1.2 billion Saudi riyals ($317 million) for a mega sea water desalination project in Saudi Arabia.

The contract for the 300 million litres per Day (MLD) capacity, equivalent to 300,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in Yanbu was awarded by the Saudi Water Authority (SWA), formerly known as the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), the BSE-listed company said in a stock exchange statement.

The project is scheduled to be completed within a 30-month period, the statement said, noting that the contract scope includes design, engineering, supply, construction and commissioning on a greenfield site located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, south of the Red Sea-facing city of Yanbu al-Bahr.

The plant will operate using Dual Media Filters (DMF) followed by a two-pass Reverse Osmosis process and Re-mineralisation to produce potable water.

“We are extremely honoured and proud to secure this mega order from prestigious customer SWA, which will contribute to the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030," said Rohan Mittal, Head – Strategy & Business Growth - GCC, WABAG.

SWA is responsible for regulating and monitoring water sector business and services to enhance water sustainability and achieve the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. It manages over 40 desalination plants producing over 11 million m3/day and over 139 ground and surface water purification stations producing over 4 million m3/day.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

