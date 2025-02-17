PHOTO
South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) has secured two orders worth $389 million from Saudi Electricity Company to construct the 380-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines.
The project includes building transmission lines in the Madinah and Jeddah regions, the Korean Herald reported.
The 380kV transmission network will span 311 kilometres (km), linking a proposed solar power plant in western Saudi Arabia to a substation near Madinah.
Meanwhile, the Qurayyat 380kV transmission network, to be built in the Jeddah region, will extend 180km, connecting a solar power plant planned for Qurayyat to the existing power grid near Makkah.
The projects are set for completion by November 2027, the report said.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
