KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) announced Thursday its winning of KD 1.8 million (USD 6.4 million) tender for the benefit of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

In a disclosure published on Kuwait Stock Exchange website, HEISCO said that the tender project is related to the supply, installation, examination, and testing of four high voltage transformers at the Doha East Power Generation and Water Distillation Station.

The company was established in 1974 and listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 1984. Its authorized capital is KD 22 million (USD 79.2 million) and it works in building and repairing ships and security systems used in electricity, water and oil. (end) mka.ht.nhq

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).