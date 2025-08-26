Egypt’s Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment, Manal Awad, met on Monday with Mohamed El-Hanawi, CEO of a leading real estate group in Egypt and the Middle East, to discuss potential cooperation in recycling urban waste generated by the company’s residential cities and compounds, the ministry said in a statement.

Awad reaffirmed the government’s commitment to encouraging private sector participation in waste management, particularly in operating and managing recycling infrastructure. She said such investments would help maximise the benefits of large-scale public spending on waste projects in recent years and accelerate Egypt’s transition to a more sustainable model.

The minister highlighted that land within the integrated waste management complex in 10th of Ramadan City could be allocated for the proposed project. The site would include a biogas unit to produce organic fertilizer, in line with Egypt’s national strategy to expand agricultural exports through sustainable practices and gradually replace chemical fertilizers with organic alternatives.

For his part, El-Hanawi presented the company’s plan to establish a recycling plant with an estimated investment of EGP 650m. The facility, which would rely on locally manufactured machinery, is designed to recycle household, garden, and treatment plant waste to produce fertilizer for use in the company’s landscaped areas and green spaces.

The meeting was attended by Ali Abou Sena, CEO of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, along with senior officials from the Ministries of Environment and Local Development.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

