Arab Finance: Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is considering cooperation with Slovenia in the fields of electricity, new energy, and green hydrogen, according to an official statement on August 15th.

This was announced during a meeting between Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker and the Ambassador of Slovenia to Cairo Mateja Prevolšek to discuss ways to reinforce cooperation between the two countries.

Several actions have been taken to encourage the private sector to participate in the new renewable energy projects, mainly wind energy and solar power, Shaker said.

Shaker added that Egypt is collaborating with a global entity to set a strategy that targets boosting the contribution of renewable energy to the energy mix to over 42% by 2035.

The government is also cooperating with global companies to begin the necessary talks and studies to implement trial projects for green hydrogen production, he noted.

The consulting works to set the national strategy for hydrogen is being concluded, he pointed out.

For her part, Prevolšek expressed the interest of the Slovenian government in cooperating with Egypt in the field of electricity and renewable energy.