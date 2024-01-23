Dubai Municipality’s Sewerage and Recycled Water Projects Department is expected to award the main construction contract for ‘sewerage and stormwater drainage systems for industrial communities’ project by the first quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The request for proposal for the main construction contract was released on 13 December 2023 and the bid submission is scheduled on 25 January 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of March 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project covers industrial communities of Al Khabaisi, Umm Ramool, Al Qusais Industrial First, and Ras Al Khor Industrial First and Second, and involves construction of pipelines, manholes, house connection chambers for the sewerage network as well as connections to existing sewerage network; construction of stormwater drainage network, sewer connection to existing septic tanks to divert the flow to Dubai Municipality’s network, and the reinstatement of roads and services shifted to construct the network.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said.

