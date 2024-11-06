DUBAI: As part of its continuous efforts to enhance service quality and efficiency, Dubai Municipality has introduced a revised sewerage fee structure.

The revised fees will be rolled out in phases over the next three years, and will be applied to existing customers that pay sewerage fees, within areas managed by Dubai Municipality. The announcement marks the first fee increase in a decade.

The new fees are aligned with the goal of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to address the needs of the emirate’s rapidly growing population.

Dubai’s robust economic growth, coupled with a significant population increase, has driven the need for continuous infrastructure development across all service sectors to accommodate the needs of its expanding resident and visitor base.

As Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a leading global hub and one of the world’s best places to live, work, and visit, its population is projected to reach around 7.8 million by 2040.

The sewerage tariffs for residents and businesses will be gradually increased over the next three years. The new sewerage fees will be 1.5 fils/gallon starting from the beginning of 2025, to 2 fils/gallon in 2026, and reaching 2.8 fils/gallon in 2027. The revised sewerage tariff remains well below the global average, including in cities with comparable GDP per capita.

The primary aim of this increase is to promote water conservation in the emirate and contribute to fostering sustainable practices, preserving water resources, and creating a future-ready urban infrastructure that can meet the growing needs of Dubai residents and visitors.