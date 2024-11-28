Drake and Scull International (DSI) said multiple bids are currently under review for multi-billion-dirham projects in the region.

These include infrastructure projects, MEP contracts and wastewater treatment initiatives worth 4 billion UAE dirhams ($1.09 billion), the company said in a statement to the Dubai stock exchange.

The bids reflect the company’s strategic focus on expanding its portfolio and reinforcing its position in delivering large-scale, high-value infrastructure projects across the region.

“Looking ahead, we are extremely optimistic about the vast potential before us,” said Muin Al Saleh, CEO of Drake and Scull International.

“Our ongoing efforts to enhance our project portfolio, coupled with our technical expertise in high-demand sectors, will allow us to leverage these bids into substantial wins.”

He said regional expansion is integral to DSI’s strategy as it solidifies its presence in the Middle East and beyond.

The company’s project backlog in Saudi Arabia remains strong at AED 559 million.

Earlier this year, its subsidiary, Passavant Energy and Environment, secured a SAR 180 million contract to design and construct an expanded wastewater treatment plant in Al-Khobar. The project will focus on process engineering, equipment supply, and plant installation in partnership with a major Saudi contracting firm. The facility, with a daily capacity of 200,000 cubic metres/day, will integrate advanced treatment technologies and energy conversion.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

