Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has reissued the tender for construction of 1 x 30 MIGD Ghafat Idah Reservoir Complex Pumping Station (PS6) and Endurance Road Pumping Station (PS21) Phase 1 Stream A project.

The previous tender, issued on 12 August 2024 with bid submission deadline of 7 November 2024, had attracted eight bids. The lowest bid received was 85 million UAE dirhams ($23 million).

The project encompasses construction of the pumping stations, electro-mechanical works and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems integration.

The closing date for receipt of completed tender online is 11.00 AM of 15 May 2025, according to a public notice issued by the utility.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.