Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received 8 bids for 1 x 30 MIGD Ghafat Idah Reservoir Complex Pumping Station (PS6) and Endurance Road Pumping Station (PD21) Phase 1 Stream A project.

The tender, issued on 12 August 2024, attracted submissions from Binghalib Technology, Danway Electrical & Mechanical Engineering, Torishima Pump Mfg. Co, Emarat Aloula Contracting Co, Green Oasis General Contracting Co, Gulf Contracting and Landscaping, Kalpataru Projects International, and Al Sawaed Al Qafelah General Contracting.

The lowest bid received was 85 million UAE dirhams ($23 million) while the highest bid received was AED247 million ($67 million) with bidders submitting bids for the both or either pumping stations.

The project’s duration is 24 months.

The scope encompasses comprehensive electro-mechanical works and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems integration.

The bids closed on 7 November 2024.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

