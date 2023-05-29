Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Monday that it has commissioned the 60 million imperial gallons (MIG) water reservoir project in Lusaily.

In early May, Zawya Projects reported that the third phase of Lusaily reservoir, with a capacity of 60 MIG of desalinated water, was 96.4 percent complete.

The reinforced concrete reservoir has been built at an cost of 157.4 million UAE dirhams ($43 million) and is located alongside the existing 120MIG reservoir, according to a press statement by the DFM-listed utility.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said the water reservoirs being built by DEWA will help increase the water flow and raise the volume of the Emirate’s water reserve to meet the growing demand.

He said: “In addition to the water reservoir in Lusaily, we are working on three other reservoir projects in Nakhali, Hassyan and Hatta. These are expected to be completed this year and next year. With the completion of these projects, the storage capacity will increase from 881 MIG to 1,151 MIG.”

