The governments of UAE and Jordan have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a 2 -gigawatt (GW) wind project in the Hashemite kingdom.

The MoU was signed by Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, and the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Sultan Al Jaber.

Under the agreement, the two parties will study the economic feasibility of investing in and developing a 2 GW wind project.

The MoU also includes skill development, knowledge exchange, technology transfer , training and qualifying young Jordanians on green energy projects and co-operation between local and international universities of both the countries to obtain scholarships.

