China’s JinkoSolar has signed a contract with India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply solar PV modules for the NEOM green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia.

The company will supply one gigawatt (GW) of solar PV modules for the world’s largest green hydrogen project, it said in a post on the messaging platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Indian construction and engineering conglomerate, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, secured a major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth $2.779 billion from NEOM to work on the world’s largest green hydrogen project in December 2022.

The company awarded a contract to Solar-LIT, a specialist in automatic robotic cleaning systems for solar plants, to supply solutions to the NEOM green hydrogen plant in December 2023.

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) is an equal joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM. NGHC is setting up a mega plant to produce green hydrogen at scale for global export in the form of green ammonia with a total investment of $8.4 billion.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.