KUWAIT CITY, Feb 10: The recently concluded visit of the Chinese delegation, representing a government-owned company, marks the culmination of two weeks of discussions with key figures including Dr. Salem Al- Hajraf, the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, and the Minister of State for Housing Affairs, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

This visit follows the recent trip made by His Highness the Amir of the country to the People’s Republic of China last September, during which memorandums of understanding were signed to foster cooperation on vital projects between the two nations.

According to informed sources within the Ministry of Electricity and Water, the discussions primarily revolved around the feasibility of establishing a solar energy station in Al-Shaqaya, as well as the regulatory framework governing the establishment of companies within Kuwait following the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority law.



During meetings with ministry officials, broad terms of the agreement between Kuwait and the Chinese delegation were deliberated upon, alongside discussions on the steps taken with the Direct Investment Promotion Authority regarding the station’s establishment project. The delegation provided Minister Salem Al-Hajraf with a comprehensive briefing on the proposed solar energy station, including its production capacity and the details outlined in the explanatory memorandum for the agreement. Throughout their visit, the Chinese delegation held multiple meetings with officials from various Kuwaiti ministries, including the Ministry of Finance and KDIPA.

