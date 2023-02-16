Brooge Renewable Energy (BRE) and Siemens Energy (SE) have announced a partnership to build a photovoltaic (PV) solar farm to supply BRE’s green hydrogen and green ammonia project in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed on the side lines of World Government Summit 2023 (WGS 2023) in Dubai, parent company Brooge Energy said in a press statement.

BRE is a subsidiary of NASDAQ-listed and Cayman Islands-based Brooge Energy, which is engaged in clean petroleum products and biofuels and crude oil storage and related services.

SE will serve as the technical partner to BRE and provide design, engineering, procurement, and construction as well as operation and maintenance services for up to 650-megawatt (MW) capacity solar PV plant, which will supply Phase 1 of BRE’s planned green ammonia project. The two companies will also work together to obtain the necessary project approvals from governmental agencies as a first step of the project.

