As one of the fastest-growing clean energy companies in the world, Masdar plays a key role in advancing clean energy initiatives both in the UAE and globally. The state-owned company currently operates in more than 40 countries across six continents with a project portfolio exceeding 51 gigawatts (GW). But a lesser known aspect of Masdar is its commitment to fostering knowledge platforms that contribute to the global climate agenda under the umbrella of Strategic Global Initiatives.

Among these are Women in Sustainability, Environment, and Renewable Energy (WiSER) and Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S)—programmes designed to equip women and young people with the skills, knowledge, and leadership capabilities to champion sustainability worldwide.

Y4S, established in 2016, is on a mission to reach one million young people by 2030 through blended learning experiences. It focuses on equipping youth with the skills needed for future jobs in sustainability, supported by its Future Sustainability Leaders and Sustainability Ambassadors programmes.

Likewise, WiSER, launched in 2015, champions women as leaders in sustainable change, ensuring that their voices are integral to shaping the global sustainability agenda.

Real world experience

Beyond theoretical insights, these programmes provide technical training, leadership development, and real-world applications.

For Y4S future sustainability leader Reem Al Mansoori, the programme has been instrumental in strengthening her political economy background with technical sustainability expertise.

“To achieve efficient results and develop impactful strategies, I first need to deconstruct problems, understand their technical and theoretical aspects, and then polish and shape solutions. Y4S played a crucial role in equipping me with these capabilities,” she explained on the sidelines of a sustanability event in Abu Dhabi.

Thanks to the programme, Reem was able to develop and present a technical proposal on desalination addressing water scarcity challenges at COP28 in Baku last year.

“This would not have been possible without the strategic partners and continuous support provided by Y4S,” she said.

Similarly, Fatima Ashgan, a WiSER Pioneer, highlighted the programme’s hands-on learning experiences through initiatives like WiSER Cares.

“Each year, we visit a developing country where a sustainability project is underway, learning firsthand from female entrepreneurs who are leading groundbreaking initiatives,” she said.

Hamid Al Bastaki emphaised the support from Y4S to advance his renewable energy project, which aims to drive clean energy adoption in the region.

“It provided me with the technical support to develop the project and a platform to present and showcase the work,” he said.

Networking and mentoring

The participants interviewed noted that Y4S and WiSER provide global exposure, enabling participants to engage with world leaders, industry experts, and policymakers. These interactions help them develop a global perspective while simultaneously expanding their professional networks.

For Hamid, one of the most defining moments was moderating a session at COP29, where he shared the stage with the Minister of Youth of Azerbaijan.

“Y4S provides young people with a platform to enhance their soft skills, and empowers them to engage with leaders worldwide on critical climate issues,” he said.

Eduarda Zoghbi, a WiSER Pioneer, emphasised her programe’s networking and mentorship opportunities and the doors they open.

“What WiSER offers to its participants is the networking, the ability to connect not just with likeminded people from different countries and different backgrounds, but also with senior leaders who we would never have the opportunity to connect with otherwise,” she explained.

Her compatriot Fatima added: “I will be sitting very soon in a room with people that I've seen as my leaders and learn firsthand of those experiences is going to accelerate my career as well.”

According to Zoghbi, the one-on-one mentorship opportunities at WiSER serve as a stepping stone for pioneers, guiding them toward the next stage of their careers.

Fatima concurred: “Many of these mentors are women driving impactful systems and initiatives worldwide. The insights I gain through this programme and the mentorship opportunities offered here will play a crucial role in shaping my path, helping me decide the best way to invest my expertise, whether through entrepreneurship or as an engineer.”

Cultivating leadership

Reem said the diverse perspectives provided by Y4S is invaluable in terms of both professional and personal growth.

“From a personal growth level, it is designed to shape future leaders, equipping them with the skills to engage in high-level discussions, navigate diplomacy, and contribute meaningfully to the international community,” she said, adding that without technical knowledge, it will be harder to align policies with real-world challenges and solutions.

Both WiSER and Y4S aims to cultivate leaders who will drive sustainability and policy innovation.

Zoghbi advocated for inclusiveness in energy and sustainability, emphasising the need for diverse voices in decision-making.

She said: “When I attend sustainability conferences, I constantly ask: Who is missing from this conversation? Whose perspectives are not being heard? This isn’t just about women; it applies to all marginalized and vulnerable communities, many of whom are disproportionately affected by climate change.”

Hamid pointed out that sustainability deeply embedded in the Emirati identity.

He said: “Sustainability is not just about energy or the environment—it is a way of life. As an Emirati, being sustainable is not just a choice; it is a lifelong commitment.

Through initiatives like WiSER and Y4S, Masdar is not only advancing clean energy solutions but also shaping a generation of leaders committed to sustainability. By equipping young professionals and women with technical expertise, leadership skills, and global exposure, these programmes ensure that participants are not just observers but active drivers of change.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

