Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has announced the completion of the City’s connection to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Muharraq.

Works on the project, which links the treated water across a 14-kilometre distance from the Muharraq STP to Diyar Al Muharraq’s reservoir, kicked off in February and got completed this July.

Stantec was appointed as the lead consultant for the project who will be supervising the main contractor, Zohal Construction.

On the key milestone, CEO Engineer Ahmed Al Ammadi said: "We are pleased to announce the completion of the project, which directly connects Diyar Al Muharraq to the sewage treatment plant in Muharraq."

"This milestone enables us to reuse treated water in the irrigation systems allocated for our current and future landscaping projects, effectively increasing green spaces across the City while reducing carbon emissions from water tanks," stated Al Ammadi.

"This is in line with our efforts to support the Kingdom’s 2030 Economic Vision, in addition to other economic, environmental and social sustainability solutions," he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in the kingdom, with a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle, all while persevering the traditional family values of the Bahraini community.

It offers a balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that encompass a smart, self-contained, futuristic model city.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).