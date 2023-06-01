Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has announced that the final preparations are under way for the smooth operation of the 3.5-km-long water canals within the developer's Al Naseem residential community.

Giving the latest project update, Diyar Al Muharraq said the channels have been filled with water and the readiness of the boats entrance gate is being studied for the smooth operation of the water canals.

The implementation of the water canals and its systems were designed and supervised by a group of leading local and international consultancy firms specialized in marine projects, which included the construction of the entrance gate and water circulation systems for the internal water canals extending over 3.5 km.

With the completion of the final stage of commissioned work, the emplaced systems will operate around the clock to maintain the optimal water quality and water levels at all times, it stated.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi said: "We are pleased with the progress of Al Naseem project in accordance to the set schedule. While designing the project, we were keen to provide an integrated lifestyle with a calm and tranquil environment, all while providing the residents with stunning views and various facilities and services that satisfy different preferences."

Spread over approximately 328,000 sq m area, Al Naseem consists of six types of villas available on freehold basis for all nationalities in both gated and non-gated communities.

The gated community includes over 300 villas overlooking the water canal with the option of adding a private dock upon request and residential buildings holding up to 1,000 serviced apartments that are equipped with the latest amenities.

The second community is an ungated neighbourhood with a 100-boat marina, and investment plots dedicated to accommodating six-storey residential buildings, in addition to a seaside shopping promenade that includes several restaurants and cafes.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in the kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle, all while persevering the traditional family values of the Bahraini community.

It offers a balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that encompass a smart, self-contained, futuristic model city.

