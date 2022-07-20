UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed an agreement with Al Khalili United General Trading for the supply of outdoor lights within its flagship waterfront project, Riviera, in Dubai.

As per the deal, Al Khalili will provide high-end lighting control solutions to ensure convenience, sustainability, and sophistication in design, said a statement from Azizi.

The company is renowned for its global partnerships with leading brands in the project and retail sectors, all of which are supported by a high level of technological expertise.

The supplier has previously implemented architectural lighting and energy-efficient lighting solutions across numerous high-profile projects in the GCC and beyond.

On the partnership, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "It is the latest step in Azizi's efforts to further enhance the lives of our investors and end-users. Through this agreement, beautiful, unique architectural lighting and energy-saving lighting options will be added to our pride and joy, Riviera in MBR City."

"By partnering with best-in-class suppliers only, we do our very best to ensure that those who buy from us receive the highest levels of quality, timely delivery and a product that is truly distinguished," he added.

