Alucor, a leading EPC contractor in the Middle East region, has announced a strategic collaboration with Doosan, a South Korean multinational conglomerate corporation, for the Shuaibah 3 IWP, a landmark seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination project in Saudi Arabia.

As per the deal, Alucor will be providing mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation installation for Shuaibah 3 IWP which will boast a 600,000 cu m per day capacity.

The project is being developed by a special purpose vehicle (Shuaibah Three Water Desalination Company) launched by Saudi utility developer Acwa Power and Water & Electricity Holding Company (Badeel), a wholly-owned unit of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF.

An agreement was inked in 2022 by Shuaibah Three Water Desalination Company with project off-taker Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) to restructure the Shuaibah 3 IWPP.

The project involves the transformation and replacement of the existing IWPP, transitioning from an energy-intensive power generation and thermal desalination facility to a state-of-the-art SWRO desalination plant, supported by solar power.

This conversion is poised to yield a substantial positive environmental impact, with an estimated annual reduction of nearly 45 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions and conservation of 22 million barrels of light crude oil.

Once completed, the project, located 110 km south of Jeddah in Shuaibah region, is set to become one of the largest desalination facilities in the kingdom.

