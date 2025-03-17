Saudi-listed Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company (AWPT) has signed a contract valued at 59 million Saudi riyals ($16 million) with Saudi Water Company to operate and maintain water treatment plants.

The company will operate and maintain water treatment plants in Wadi Ad-Dawasir, As-Sulayyil, and As-Safa in Najran and Al-Wajid, AWPT said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The contract duration is 24 months.

The financial impact has started to reflect in the company’s first quarter 2025 results, the statement added.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

