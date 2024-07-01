Saudi-listed ACWA Power has received a commercial operation certificate for its 611- million Saudi riyal ($163 million) Kom Ombo solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Egypt.

The 200 megawatts (MW) plant is located in Kom Ombo, Aswan governorate, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



ACWA Power holds 100 percent of the project company, which has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the state-backed Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC).

The company submitted the lowest tariff contracted to date for a solar energy project in North Africa, according to the ACWA Power website.

Once operational, Kom Ombo PV will cater to the power needs of 130,000 households and offset 280,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, the website said.

In April 2023, Zawya reported that the project secured $123 million in financing from

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund), African Development Bank (AfDB), AfDB’s Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), Green Climate Fund (GCF), Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) and Arab Bank.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

