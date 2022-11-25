Saudi’s ACWA Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia’s state-owned electricity provider to develop battery storage and green hydrogen projects in Indonesia.

PLN is sole off-taker of electricity produced by independent power projects in Indonesia.

ACWA Power said in a statement that the MoU covers joint studies for partnering in a pumped storage facility for a 600-800-megawatt hydroelectricity facility; a 4 gigawatt battery energy storage system and a green hydrogen/ammonia facility powered by hydroelectricity.

ACWA Power entered Indonesia in October 2022 as PLN awarded the company two contracts to develop floating solar photovoltaic plants in Singkarak and Saguling.

Indonesia’s National General Energy Plan states that 23% of the country’s power should be generated via renewable energy sources by 2025.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Seban Scaria)

