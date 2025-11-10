Spanish water utility company Acciona announced on Monday the commissioning of 400,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Shuqaiq 4 desalination plant in the southwest of Saudi Arabia.

The plant, equipped with Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) technology, will provide potable water to more than 3.5 million residents in the region, the company said in a press statement.

The project was awarded in 2021 to the Acciona-RTCC consortium by the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC).

Acciona’s total desalination capacity in Saudi Arabia now exceeds 2.3 million m3/day, enough to supply clean water to over nine million people, the statement noted.

