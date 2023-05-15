Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, and Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company (SWS), an Abu Dhabi-based water solutions provider, have signed an agreement for the development and operation of a pilot polished water plant, and polished water distribution to industries in KEZAD Musaffah.

The partnership intends to enhance the circular economy and sustainable water solutions in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, KEZAD said in a statement.

The 20,000 cubic metres/day polished water plant will treat filter and treat Treated Sewerage Effluent (TSE) to produce recycled water suitable for industrial use and reduce the use of potable water.

Through the partnership, the parties will conduct a series of feasibility studies and technical site visits to enable manufacturing industries to access cost-effective recycled water.

