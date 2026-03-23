ABU DHABI -The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed its commitment to improving water-use efficiency in agriculture, in line with the World Water Day 2026 theme, “Where water flows, equality grows”.

Marking World Water Day, observed annually on 22 March, ADAFSA said it continues to implement a range of qualitative projects to optimise water use in agriculture, most notably a scheme supplying recycled water to more than 1,600 farms. The initiative reduces reliance on non-renewable groundwater while supporting sustainable crop and livestock production.

Amid challenges such as water scarcity, rising salinity and declining groundwater, the Authority is working with partners to enhance irrigation efficiency, improve production quality and expand the adoption of non-conventional water sources, while promoting good agricultural practices across the sector.

In cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, ADAFSA has launched a smart metering project in Al Wathba, currently covering 80 farms, using AI and digital monitoring to improve water management, with plans for wider rollout.

ADAFSA also highlighted its Agriculture 4.0 system, which uses smart sensors and data analytics to optimise irrigation and fertilisation, reduce waste and enable real-time monitoring of soil and water conditions.

ADAFSA's Ghars Educational Platform rather supports farmers through digital training and advisory services on sustainable irrigation and modern farming techniques, helping enhance efficiency and productivity.

The Authority remains focused on capacity building, having conducted 92 awareness campaigns in 2025 to ensure every farmer is equipped to manage water resources responsibly.