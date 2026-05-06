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At least eight people died and 36 were hurt after a fire broke out in a shopping centre west of Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.
The local fire department said the cladding of the building was flammable and this contributed to a rapid spread of flames, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported.
Iranian media, including Mizan, showed video of a plume of heavy smoke rising from the site.
Reuters was able to verify the location by the buildings, utility poles, trees and road layout that matched archive and satellite imagery of the area.
The fire broke out as a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States comes under renewed pressure following an exchange of fire between the two sides on Monday. (Reporting by Reuters; Additional reporting by Edward Carron and Monica Naim: Editing by Kevin Liffey, Gareth Jones and Nia Williams)