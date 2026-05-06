​At least ⁠eight people died and 36 ‌were hurt after a fire broke out ​in a shopping centre west of Tehran on ​Tuesday, Iranian ​state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The local fire department said the cladding ⁠of the building was flammable and this contributed to a rapid spread of flames, the judiciary's Mizan ​news ‌agency reported.

Iranian media, ⁠including ⁠Mizan, showed video of a plume of heavy ​smoke rising from ‌the site.

Reuters was able ⁠to verify the location by the buildings, utility poles, trees and road layout that matched archive and satellite imagery of the area.

The fire broke out as a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the ‌United States comes under renewed pressure ⁠following an exchange of fire ​between the two sides on Monday. (Reporting by Reuters; Additional reporting ​by Edward ‌Carron and Monica Naim: Editing ⁠by Kevin ​Liffey, Gareth Jones and Nia Williams)