A total of 315 Egyptian companies applied to participate in the construction of the local component of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant, Amgad El-Wakeel, Chairperson of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA), told Daily News Egypt.

He added that it was agreed with the Russian side that the local component would be no less than 20% in the first phase, and at least 35% in the fourth phase.

Moreover, a website was launched to allow companies wishing to participate in the project to register.

He explained that the main contractor for the nuclear project, Atomstroyexport, is responsible for selecting subcontractors. Some preliminary works have been assigned to Petrojet, the Arab Contractors, and Hassan Allam at the site.

The equipment to be used in the construction will be supplied by Egyptian companies, and there are local companies that have concluded agreements with Russian and international counterparts to partake in the project.

Some Egyptian companies also participate in building the infrastructure of the nuclear plant.

In November 2015, Egypt and Russia signed an agreement to establish a nuclear power plant in El-Dabaa area, ​​Marsa Matrouh, and then signed several agreements to finance the project.

The total capacity of the nuclear power plant is about 4800 MW, and it includes four reactors of a capacity of 1200 MW each. The first reactor of the project is scheduled to start operation in 2028.

