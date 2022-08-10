Egypt has awarded 3 local companies contracts in its first nuclear plant which is being constructed by the Russian state-owned energy corporation Rosatom as per an agreement with the contractor, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The 3 unnamed firms will join the Russian company in the construction of the second unit of the project in November, the Arabic language daily Addustor said.

It quoted sources in Egypt’s Nuclear Authority as saying more local companies would be awarded sub-contracts in the project within the agreement with Rosatom to “allow Egyptian firms gain nuclear energy know-how.”

The paper said the accord stipulated that Egyptian firms have 20% share of the project contracts in the project’s first unit, to be expanded gradually to 35% in the 4th unit.

Egypt announced in July the commencement of construction work on the nuclear energy plant on the Northern Mediterranean cost.

The plant at El-Dabaa is Egypt's first and is planned to have four units, each with a generating capacity of 1,200MW.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

