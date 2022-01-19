RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s search of mineral resources is continuing in the Arabian shield in the west part of the Kingdom, where 3000 mineral occurrences have already been discovered.

The Arabian shield covers an area of 600,000 km2, which the Saudi Geological Survey, aims to survey for mineral occurrences, according to the senior director of the Survey and Exploration Centre at SGS.

Among the 2,361 metallic minerals discovered in the Arabian shield are copper and zinc, with more set to follow as per the SGS strategy.

“The total of minerals is about 5,535 mineral occurrences in Saudi Arabia,” Abdullah Nabhan told Arab News on the sidewalk of the Future Mineral Forum, FMF.