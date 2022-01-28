US-headquartered industrial automation giant Rockwell Automation announced on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco to support the Saudi oil and chemical giant's In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) programme for domestic value creation.



Rockwell Automation said it will focus on several areas of collaboration with Aramco, including product localisation, IIOT software, and workforce development and training.



Sebastien Grau, Regional Vice President Sales for Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Rockwell Automation, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Aramco through the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding. This agreement is the confirmation of our commitment to support Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision and marks yet another milestone in the strong relationship between Rockwell Automation and Aramco. We are thrilled to be playing a role in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Plan.”



With this partnership, Rockwell Automation aims to participate in Aramco’s long-term growth strategy and play a vital role in the Kingdom’s expanding energy and chemicals supply chain.



Safwat Wahba, Country Sales Director for Saudi Arabia at Rockwell Automation, said: “At Rockwell Automation, we recognise the importance of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 plan. This MoU will reinforce synergies for joint advocacy and support of the IKTVA initiative, another demonstration of our successful presence in Saudi Arabia.”



Rockwell Automation has been operating in Saudi Arabia for more than 50 years, with head office in Khobar.



(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022