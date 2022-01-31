Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works is expected to award the design consultancy contract for the head office of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) in the first quarter of 2022.

“The tender for the study and design services contract was issued on 26 July 2020 with the bid submission deadline of 27 December 2020. The consultancy contract is expected to be awarded by the end of March 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The source said commercial bidders are Gulf Consulting Engineers House; House of the Joint Engineering Office for Engineering Consultancy; Dar Osama Bukhamseen Design; SQC International Consultants; Al-Seef Engineering Consulting; Gulf House Engineering and Dar Al-Shaheen Consultants.

He said the scope of work involves the construction of headquarter building, minister office, executive offices, meeting rooms, an auditorium, and car parking facilities to accommodate 700 cars.

The project is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2024, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

