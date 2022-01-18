State-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has decided to resume work on a housing project for its workers after it was partially suspended due to the spread of Coronavirus, a local newspaper said on Tuesday.

The project in the Southern Alahmadi governorate involves the construction of 1,800 houses for KOC workers and Phase 1 was completed a few years ago, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, citing KOC sources.

Phase 2 comprises around 408 houses and it was suspended by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), which is in charge of the Gulf country’s hydrocarbon sector.

“KPC decided to freeze Phase 2 for five years due to Coronavirus and a government decision to reduce spending in the oil sector...KOC has now decided to revive this project after the improvement of the situation,” the report said, adding that Phase 2 also comprises roads, and sewage, water and power networks.

