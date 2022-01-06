Egyptian contractor Rowad Modern Engineering (RME) said last week that it has been awarded construction contracts worth about 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($95 million) for Emaar Misr's Mivida Office Park and NewGiza's New Giza Hospital projects.

RME's Chairman Mohamed Mehleb said New Giza Hospital would be completed within 20 months at a cost of 602 million pounds ($38 million) while that Mivida Business Park would be complete within 26 months at a cost of 996 million pounds ($63 million).

Elsewedy Electric Company owns 51 percent of RME.

(1 US Dollar = 15.71 Egyptian Pounds)

