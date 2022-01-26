Egypt's ECB PM & Consultancy Office delivered 37 projects representing a total value of 49 billion Egyptian pounds ($3 billion) in 2021, the firm's Chairman said.



Mohamed Abdelghany said his company is currently working on 31 new projects worth 62 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) across multiple sectors.



He said the company is eyeing new markets in Africa, Asia, and Europe in alignment with the Egyptian government's plan to support domestic contractors and suppliers to expand internationally, especially into countries witnessing reconstruction projects.



ECB PM & Consultancy Office's service portfolio includes project management, supervision, architectural, structural, electromechanical, and infrastructure planning.



Abdelghany said the company has delivered 173 projects worth 254 billion pounds since 2015 and aims to reach a milestone of 350 billion pounds by the end of 2022.

