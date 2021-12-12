A pick-up in building projects in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital (NAC) will trigger a construction boom in 2022, one of the Arab country’s top contractors was reported on Sunday as saying.

Mahmoud Taher, a board member in the Egyptian Federation for Construction & Building Contractors said the focus of the projects next year would be on the construction of skyscrapers in the NAC.

He told the Egyptian Arabic language daily Addustour that the NAC, with an area of around 700 square kilometres, would lure in massive investment in the construction sector in 2022 as Egypt is pushing ahead with the mega project, located nearly 45 km east of the country’s political capital Cairo.

“I can say that Egypt is entering a stage where priority is given to skyscrapers thanks to the new contracting trend created by the NAC,” Taher said.

“We expect that 2022 will be a year of massive construction activity and real estate investment as many government offices and employees move to NAC.”

Taher estimated investment in the NAC’s central district at more than $3 billion involving the construction of at least 20 high-rise towers.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021