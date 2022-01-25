Mubasher: Orascom Construction Plc has closed the acquisition of an equipment importation, distribution, and services business in Egypt.

The company's ownership has been transferred to Orascom Construction following this step, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in late December 2021, the company's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) approved the acquisition of Orascom Trading, National Equipment Company, and Orascom Free Zone - Onsi Sawiris and Partners for a total cash value of $35 million.