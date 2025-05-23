Arab Finance: The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Ieoc Exploration BV, an Eni affiliated company, announced a total daily production exceeding 110,000 barrels of petroleum liquids through their joint ventures, Belayim Petroleum Company (Petrobel) and Agiba Petroleum Company, as per a statement.

Production from the Sinai concession area surpassed 60,000 barrels of oil daily, a level not reached since 2023.

This milestone was mainly attributed to the successful startup of the West Ferran-2 well, with a potential daily output of nearly 4,000 barrels of oil. This is besides the positive results from recent onshore and offshore maintenance campaigns.

Agiba Petroleum’s concession areas in the Western Desert also contributed, with a daily production exceeding 30,000 barrels of oil.

The recorded growth is backed by the startup of new wells such as Mel-123 and SMel-C4, along with successful maintenance operations and non-rig interventions at wells MWD-8 and Zahra-7. This contributed with an additional daily capacity of 4,000 barrels of oil, and associated gas production exceeding 5 million cubic feet on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Ieoc Exploration BV added around 20,000 barrels of liquids per day, bringing its total production to over 110,000 barrels of liquids daily.

