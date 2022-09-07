TOKYO: The UAE secured 42 percent of Japan's crude oil needs in July, which is equal to 33.99 million barrels, according to the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo.

The agency, part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, stated that the amount of crude that Japan imported during that month amounted to 81.05 million barrels, of which 79.17 million barrels, or 97.17 percent, originated from Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia came second, meeting 35.1 percent of the Japanese crude needs, or 28.47 million barrels.